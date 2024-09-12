Karnataka violence: 7 bikes, 6 shops set ablaze, schools shut, 52 held after Ganesh Visarjan clashes | Top updates

In Karnataka's Mandya district, violence broke out during Ganesh Visarjan on Wednesday; Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar said riots broke out over allegations of stone pelting.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Karnataka violence: The image captured on Thursday shows charred remains of goods at a shop in Mandya district following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession at Nagamangala.
Karnataka violence: The image captured on Thursday shows charred remains of goods at a shop in Mandya district following clashes between two groups during a Ganesh Chaturthi procession at Nagamangala.(PTI)

In Karnataka's Mandya district, authorities imposed prohibitory orders declared a holiday declared for educational institutions on Thursday following communal clashes that broke out during Ganpati Visarjan, sparked by allegations of stone pelting, as per Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar.

  • Police took 52 people into custody after the stone pelting incident during the Ganpati immersion procession on Wednesday, reported ANI.
  • Karnataka Home Minister said Thursday, “Yesterday's Nagamangala incident shouldn't have happened. Fortunately, no injuries have happened. The situation is under control. During the procession, there was stone pelting.”

Also Read | Karnataka news: Clashes erupt in Nagamangala during Ganpati visarjan
  • The mob set vehicles on fire in response to the verbal arguments and stone pelting. Parmeshwar added, “SP, IGP at the spot. There is peace now. In response to verbal arguments, the stone pelting took place. I request that you not give publicity to such an incident. 52 arrested from both the groups.”
  • The Superintendent of Police in Mandya, Mallikarjun Baladandi, told the news agency ANI that the violence erupted when the Ganapati procession halted to dance in front of a Dargah for five to seven minutes.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah forms committee to review scams, including those during BJP govt
  • Subsequently, individuals from another group approached and asked the procession to move on, leading to a verbal exchange. Mallikarjun Baladandi mentioned that the police intervened to diffuse and resolve the situation between the two groups.
  • Participants in the Ganpati procession protested in front of the Nagamangala station and blamed the police for discontinuing their procession.

Also Read | Karnataka news: Ola Electric condemns arson attack in Kalaburagi store
  • However, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi stated that the police permitted the Ganesh procession to continue with the immersion ritual.
  • While the police officials tried to convince the group, many from opposing sides gathered and began throwing stones at each other again.
  • This prompted the police to interfere again as the violent mob set shops and bikes on fire.
  • According to the police, seven bikes and six small shops were torched, while 15 bikes and a car were damaged during the whole incident.

Also Read | Ola Electric showroom set on fire in Karnataka, 26-year-old mechanic arrested

Inspector General of Police of South Division, MB Boralingaiah South Division, said, “Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured.”

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsKarnataka violence: 7 bikes, 6 shops set ablaze, schools shut, 52 held after Ganesh Visarjan clashes | Top updates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.10
    12:15 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    0.95 (0.64%)

    Tata Motors

    968.85
    12:15 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    -7.15 (-0.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.15
    12:15 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.1 (1.08%)

    Tata Power

    437.75
    12:15 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.95 (0.45%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    5,072.00
    12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    412.2 (8.85%)

    Engineers India

    223.55
    12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    13.95 (6.66%)

    Varun Beverages

    657.10
    12:14 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    29.5 (4.7%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,841.90
    12:12 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    216.3 (4.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue