Karnataka violence: 7 bikes, 6 shops set ablaze, schools shut, 52 held after Ganesh Visarjan clashes | Top updates

In Karnataka's Mandya district, authorities imposed prohibitory orders declared a holiday declared for educational institutions on Thursday following communal clashes that broke out during Ganpati Visarjan, sparked by allegations of stone pelting, as per Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar.
Inspector General of Police of South Division, MB Boralingaiah South Division, said, “Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured.”
(With inputs from ANI)
