In Karnataka's Mandya district, authorities imposed prohibitory orders declared a holiday declared for educational institutions on Thursday following communal clashes that broke out during Ganpati Visarjan, sparked by allegations of stone pelting, as per Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwar.
Police took 52 people into custody after the stone pelting incident during the Ganpati immersion procession on Wednesday, reported ANI.
Karnataka Home Minister said Thursday, “Yesterday's Nagamangala incident shouldn't have happened. Fortunately, no injuries have happened. The situation is under control. During the procession, there was stone pelting."
The mob set vehicles on fire in response to the verbal arguments and stone pelting. Parmeshwar added, “SP, IGP at the spot. There is peace now. In response to verbal arguments, the stone pelting took place. I request that you not give publicity to such an incident. 52 arrested from both the groups."
The Superintendent of Police in Mandya, Mallikarjun Baladandi, told the news agency ANI that the violence erupted when the Ganapati procession halted to dance in front of a Dargah for five to seven minutes.
Subsequently, individuals from another group approached and asked the procession to move on, leading to a verbal exchange. Mallikarjun Baladandi mentioned that the police intervened to diffuse and resolve the situation between the two groups.
Participants in the Ganpati procession protested in front of the Nagamangala station and blamed the police for discontinuing their procession.
While the police officials tried to convince the group, many from opposing sides gathered and began throwing stones at each other again.
This prompted the police to interfere again as the violent mob set shops and bikes on fire.
According to the police, seven bikes and six small shops were torched, while 15 bikes and a car were damaged during the whole incident.
Inspector General of Police of South Division, MB Boralingaiah South Division, said, “Prohibitory orders were imposed in Mandya district's Nagamangala after a group of miscreants set shops on fire, and two police staff were injured."