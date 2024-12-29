Karnataka viral video: A man, reportedly the son of a former Municipal President, allegedly slapped a police constable at Pandavapura Police Station in Karnataka's Mandya, leading to a violent altercation.

According to media reports, Sagar, son of former Municipal President Jagadish, assaulted police officers during questioning over a land dispute with relatives.

Sagar had allegedly attacked the complainant and had later turned violent against the officers.

The accused has been remanded to 14-day custody, a NDTV report said.

A video of the altercation has gone viral on social media, with some users claiming that no action will be taken against Sagar due to his political background.

“Nothing will happen to him. He must have a strong political background from one of the parties. There is a strong reason to believe that he is not leaving collar despite others trying to separate him. Then the police will show their anger to common men out of desperation,” a user commented.

“This is why our nation is lagging behind in all aspects. Political influence making our country so stupid,” added another.

However, social media users have claimed that the policeman hit Sagar first, consequentially forcing him to act in defence. They also questioned the police's right to hit a civilian “just like that”.

“Wrong headline. The policeman slapped the man, to which he reacted. Do policemen have a legal right to slap anyone just like that? Sadly, it is a very common scene in India,” a user commented.