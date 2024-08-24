Karnataka woman drugged, raped in Udupi’s Karkala, 2 arrested

The victim, hailing from Karkala town, was allegedly kidnapped by one Althaf and taken to a secluded place in a car, and he raped her, police said.

PTI
Published24 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limit on the night of August 23
The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limit on the night of August 23

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped after being taken to a secluded place in Karkala in the district, police said on Saturday. The incident was reported from Karkala town police station limit on the night of August 23, they said.

According to the Udupi Superintendent of Police, Arun K, the woman and Althaf had been friends on Instagram for the last three months and both belonged to the same town (Karkala). On Friday, Althaf had come to the workplace of the woman, and he allegedly kidnapped her in a car.

After some time, another accomplice of Althaf, identified as Richard Cardoza, joined them. Althaf was having some liquor bottles and forced the woman to drink. According to a complaint lodged by the woman and her family, Althaf had laced the drink and forced her to drink it. He later allegedly raped her and dropped her back at her house.

"We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza and seized the vehicles used by them. Further procedures are being taken up. The victim has recorded her statement which will be submitted to the magistrate.

"She has been admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal for treatment. We have arrested both Althaf and Cardoza under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), including 138 (Abduction), 64 (Rape) and registered a case," the police official said.

First Published:24 Aug 2024, 01:13 PM IST
HomeNewsKarnataka woman drugged, raped in Udupi’s Karkala, 2 arrested

