A yoga teacher has been arrested in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, police said on Wednesday.
Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district.
The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA.
The victim alleged that she visited the Yoga Guru thrice between 2021 and 2022 when she was sexually assaulted.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess