A yoga teacher has been arrested in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) under the pretext of having a relationship with her in her previous birth, police said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police registered a case against the Pradeep Ullal (54) of Kevala Foundation in Mallenahalli in that district.

The complainant hails from Punjab but is settled in California, USA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}