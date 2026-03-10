Mint Explainer: Why Karnataka’s case against Jar could test digital gold regulation

After the FIR was registered, Jar and its co-founders, Misbah Ashraf and Nishchay A.G. (chief executive officer), moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the case. But in an order reserved on 21 February and pronounced on 4 March, the court refused relief, holding that the allegations raised triable issues that could not be examined at the FIR stage and that the investigation must continue. It also said the BUDS Act cannot be ruled out at this stage merely because the product is structured as digital gold.