The Karnataka government’s action against Bengaluru-based digital gold savings app Jar has become a test case for India’s wider digital gold industry. Acting on inputs from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and a public caution from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the state has booked Jar Gold Retail Pvt Ltd and its directors under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes (BUDS) Act.
Mint Explainer: Why Karnataka’s case against Jar could test digital gold regulation
SummaryThe Karnataka High Court’s refusal to quash a BUDS Act case against the app Jar signals a shift toward treating digital gold as an unregulated deposit. This investigation establishes a legal precedent that could require a complete restructuring of how digital gold is sold and regulated across India.
