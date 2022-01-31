“The Permanent Delegation of India is very pleased to announce that on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has informed us that UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage sites on the WHC websites. We welcome this historic decision," it said in a statement.
