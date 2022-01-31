Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / Karnataka's Hoysala temples finalised as India's nomination for world heritage sites

Karnataka's Hoysala temples finalised as India's nomination for world heritage sites

Hoysala temples of Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as World Heritage sites.
1 min read . 09:36 PM IST Livemint

  • Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as World Heritage sites for the year 2022-2023

Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as World Heritage sites for the year 2022-2023, according to a ANI report.

Earlier, the UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre (WHC) had agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the WHC website.

The information was shared by the Permanent Delegation of India to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris.

“The Permanent Delegation of India is very pleased to announce that on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has informed us that UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India’s UNESCO World Heritage sites on the WHC websites. We welcome this historic decision," it said in a statement.

