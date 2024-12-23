Congress MP Karti Chidambaram critiqued billionaire and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's values on work-life balance and said, "Working longer is meaningless, focus should be on efficiency."

Chidambaram wrote in a post on X, “Daily life is as it is a struggle, battling inefficient & substandard infrastructure & amenities.”

The MP from Sivaganga said, "Work life balance" is most important for good social order & harmony." He suggested that one should, infact, move to a four-day working week. "12 noon on Monday to 2 pm on Friday," he added.

Karti Chidambaram commented on X while sharing a post that mentioned Narayana Murthy's recent views on work-life balance.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy had sparked a debate earlier with his comments advocating a 70-hour workweek. He said he worked 70 hours a week when setting up the company, and he suggested young Indians work at least 70 hours per week.

"I used to be in the office at 6:20 am and leave office at 8:30 pm and worked six days a week," he told ET in the interview. "I know every nation that became prosperous did so through hard work," he had said.

Murthy also advocated for a six-day workweek. He conveyed his regret on shifting from a six-day to a five-day workweek in 1986.

“I am sorry, I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave," Murthy said while expressing his view on a six-day workweek at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit.

Narayana Murthy's comments drew mixed reactions on social media and among businessmen and entrepreneurs. Shark Tank India judges Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal shared conflicting perspectives on work productivity, leading to a heated exchange.

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of Shaadi.com, argued against measuring success by the number of hours worked. “I think it is a big lie that’s being told to this generation,” Mittal said.