Kartik Aaryan clarifies after film body warns against participating in event hosted by Pakistani-owned restaurant

Kartik Aaryan is at the centre of controversy ahead of an Independence Day event – Azadi Utsav – in the US. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly issued a notice to the actor, urging him to withdraw from the event, which is being organised by a Pakistani-owned restaurant.

Kartik Aaryan's team has now issued a statement, clarifying that the actor “is not associated with the event in any capacity,” and has “never made an official announcement about participating in the same.”

The FWICE serves as an umbrella organisation for 36 different craft associations within the media and entertainment industry.

Why the notice has been issued The event in question, Azadi Utsav – The Indian Independence Day is scheduled to be held on August 15, 2025, and features Kartik Aaryan as its lead guest, stated the FWICE in its notice.

The Azadi Utsav poster featuring Kartik Aaryan

The celebration is being organised by Aga's Restaurant and Catering, a Pakistani-owned establishment helmed by Shaukat Maredia. The same restaurant is also involved in another event — Jashn-e-Azadi —marking Pakistan's Independence Day, featuring Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.

“The simultaneous promotion of lndian and Pakistani national events by the same establishrhent not only creates a conflict of interest but also violates the ongoing national sentiment and directives,” reads the FWICE's notice.

What do FWICE's directives say? The FWICE had earlier issued a directive for all members and stakeholders of the lndian film industry to completely boycott Pakistani artists, technicians, and performers in the aftermath of the lethal Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

“We believe you may not have been fully aware of the organizers' background or affiliations. lf so, we strongly urge you to immediately withdraw your participation from this event. However, if you were aware, it becomes a matter of even greater concern - and we expect a clarification and immediate distancing from such associations,” the FWICE stated further, citing the directives.