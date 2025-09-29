Better crowd management protocol needed in India, says Sitharaman during Karur visit

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested that standard protocols are needed throughout the country to manage large public gatherings, following the Karur stampede in Tamil Nadu that left more than 40 dead.

Advertisement

The minister, who visited Karur on Monday, also asked the district administration to promptly share details of the victims’ families with the central government to enable the speedy disbursal of ex gratia payments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased in the stampede and ₹50,000 for the injured. He described the incident at the political rally as “unfortunate.”

Also Read | Priority to pass on tax cut gains: Sitharaman

The incident took place on Saturday at a rally to be addressed by actor-politician Vijay, heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. News agencies PTI and ANI reported that the death toll rose to 41 on Monday.

Advertisement

“The announcement of direct transfer of ex gratia was made by the Honourable Prime Minister. Now, it is for the district administration to send the account numbers at the earliest so that those monies can reach the affected parties. Both of us, ministers in the union cabinet, will go back and speed it up,” Sitharaman said, referring to L. Murugan, minister of state for information & broadcasting and Parliamentary affairs who was present on the occasion.

“No time is a bad time for setting proper standard operating procedures for public matters, particularly, where there will be huge assembly of people, particularly, women and children,” Sitharmaan said.

“We should have a better way of public gathering management,” she added.

Also Read | Sitharaman to review ease of doing business, trade and tax refunds

The minister declined to comment on specific political questions, saying, “I am here on a very well-defined mission—to convey the Prime Minister’s concerns and to be sure that I meet up with at least a few of the families who have lost their near and dear ones, and those in the hospital.”

Advertisement