Karur stampede: BJP, TVK leaders among three arrested for spreading rumours

The Chennai Police said on Monday that three people were arrested for spreading rumours about the Karur stampede. The three individuals included:

Advertisement

Sahayam, 38, from Perumbakkam, BJP State Secretary (Art & Culture;) Sivaneswaran from Mangadu, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) member Sarathkumar, 32, from Avadi, TVK's 46th Ward Secretary Earlier, the three TVK functionaries were booked in connection with the incident. They were the district secretary for Karur North, Mathiazhagan, the party's state general secretary, Bussy Anand, and TVK's deputy general secretary, Nirmal Kumar.

The FIR against them was filed under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Advertisement

The police have not booked any case against actor Vijay.

Karur stampede As many as 41 people died in the stampede at a rally of actor Vijay-led TVK at Velusamypuram in Karur on the evening of September 27.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that political parties and public organisations should frame rules on how public events must be organised responsibly in the future.

"What happened in Karur is a great tragedy; a cruel tragedy! A tragedy that has never happened before; a tragedy that should never happen again. The scenes I witnessed when I personally visited the hospital are still fresh before my eyes. I continue to remain in deep grief and sorrow," Stalin said in a video message posted on his X handle.

Advertisement

Probe launched To ascertain the full and true cause of the tragedy, a one-member Commission of Inquiry headed by former judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan has been constituted.

"I assure you that the next course of action by the government will be based on the Commission's report," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK filed a writ petition in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday, pleading for the transfer of the probe into the recent stampede in Karur from the State police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read | Kayadu Lohar denies viral post claiming friend died in Vijay’s rally stampede

In the writ petition, the TVK alleged that Saturday's "incident was solely motivated by the DMK and its functionaries."

"A petition has been filed before the High Court of Madras, Madurai Bench, seeking a transfer of the case from the Town Police Station of Karur to the Central Investigation Team for a probe into the entire occurrence," Arivazhagan, the advocate for TVK, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Advertisement