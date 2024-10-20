Bollywood actresses, including Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Parineeti Chopra shared their Karwa Chauth celebration photos and videos on Instagram. The festival, being celebrated this time on October 20, involves married women fasting for their husbands' longevity and prosperity.

Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth also known as Karaka Chaturthi is special for every bride. On this day, married women observe a fast for the long lives of their husbands and their prosperity. This year the festive occasion is being celebrated across India on October 20 and Bollywood divas are all set to mark the happenings of the day with traditional mehendi designs.

Celebrated in Kartik month during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha, married women observe a nirjal vrat on this day. The fast begins at dawn and following a feast known as sargi and concludes with the sighting of the moon. Husbands break their wives' fast after moonrise by offering sweet treat as per rituals and females perform puja during the auspicious time.

Several Bollywood actresses celebrating the occasion took to social media platform Instagram to share the glimpses of the festivities. Given below are some mehendi adorned hands and feet of Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shilpa Shetty.

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor, who is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, marked Karva Chauth celebration by getting a mehendi stain of husband's name on right hand and son's name Vayu on the left hand.

The Instagram story of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actress shows an artistically drawn peacock on one hand and an elephant in the other. The text on the right side of the post states that she isn't observing the fast but likes to apply mehendi, dress up and have food on the occasion.

Sonam Kapoor mehendi

Shilpa Shetty Shilpa Shetty, married to businessman Raj Kundra, shared Sargi's video. The sargi mehendi of 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' actress has lotus stain on both hands and feet. Her Instagran story shows vermilion and green-red bangles set with some sweets and other food items.

Shilpa Shetty mehendi

Parineeti Chopra Parineeti Chopra, married to Rajya Sabha member and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, shared a picture of her heart design mehendi hands on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Parineeti Chopra mehendi