Karwa Chauth 2024: Moonrise, sighting and puja muhurat timings – All you need to know

Karwa Chauth 2024 is a significant Hindu festival where married women fast for their husbands' long lives. Check puja muhurat and moon rise timing here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published20 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Karwa Chauth 2024: Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting for their husbands' longevity.
Karwa Chauth 2024: Married women celebrate Karwa Chauth by fasting for their husbands’ longevity.(AP)

Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated with pomp and vigour is a special occasion for married women, who observe fast on this day for the long lives of their husbands. This year the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang.

Karwa Chauth also known as Karaka Chaturthi is celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, according to the Purnimanta calendar. Celebrations are widespread especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. 

Married women observe a nirjal vrat, that is fast without water, seeking divine blessings for their husband's long life and prosperity.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2024: 5 Bollywood movies on OTT that celebrate marriage

Karwa Chauth 2024 timings

The Karaka Chaturthi Tithi began at 6:46 am on October 20 and will conclude at 4:16 am on October 21. Karwa Chauth puja muhurat spans 1 hour and 16 minutes duration and will hence commence at 5:46 pm and end by 7:02 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise on Karwa Chauth is slated to occur at 7:54 pm. However, timings differ from city to city. Given below are city-wise moonrise timings for major cities across India on Karwa Chauth 2024, according to timeanddate.com:

Delhi: 19:54 pm

Greater Noida: 19:53 pm

Kanpur: 19:47 pm

Dehradun: 19:46 pm

Jaipur: 20:05 pm

Ahmedabad: 20:28 pm

Kolkata: 19:24 pm

Mumbai: 20:37

Also Read | Happy Karwa Chauth 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes, GIFs and images

Bengaluru: 20:32 pm

Chennai: 20:20 pm

Hyderabad: 20:18 pm

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2024: Moon rises at THIS time | Details inside

The Karwa Chauth fast begins at dawn and is preceded by a feast known as sargi which is typically prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. Women observe fast during the day and abstaining from consuming food and water. It concludes with a puja in the evening following moon sighting. Married women dress up for the occasion and recite the legendary tales of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri. As per rituals, husbands feed their wives and symbolically break their fast.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Oct 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsKarwa Chauth 2024: Moonrise, sighting and puja muhurat timings – All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,435.00430.00
      Chennai
      79,441.00430.00
      Delhi
      79,593.00430.00
      Kolkata
      79,445.00430.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.