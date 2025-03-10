Kashmir fashion show: A fashion show in Kashmir hosted by designer duo Shivan and Narresh has come under fire for featuring “obscene” outfits during the holy month of Ramadan, drawing widespread backlash from religious, political and social circles. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the event and demanded a report within 24 hours.

The show, which took place on March 7 at the renowned ski resort of Gulmarg, marked the brand's 15th anniversary in the fashion industry. However, its content triggered outrage, with critics accusing it of disregarding local cultural and religious sentiments.

Omar Abdullah called the event a “complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month”. Religious leaders and politicians alike voiced their disapproval, further fueling the controversy surrounding the show.

Kashmir fashion show: All about the designer duo “Shivan and Narresh” The Fashion show in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg presented designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja's skiwear range. The ensemble collection featured art prints from the brand's archives, including sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, uid après-ski dresses, and winter layers for women and men.

Shivan Bhatiya pursued a Bachelor of Design degree from NIFT, Delhi, and obtained a master's degree in the same field from Istituto Europeo di Design. Meanwhile, Narresh Kukreja, the other co-founder of 'Shivan & Narresh,' did his schooling at Modern School. He also graduated from NIFT, Delhi, and obtained a Master in Luxury and Marketing degree from Istituto Europeo di Design.

According to their Instagram profiles, Shivan & Narresh's collection is available in DLF Emporio in New Delhi, Kalaghoda in Mumbai, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, and Embassy Chamber -5 in Bengaluru.

Their Instagram account features 2.29 lakh followers and provides a link to the official website, www.shivanandnarresh.com. Launched in India in 2010 with Lakme Fashion Week, the brand specialises in holiday, cruise, resort, beach, swimwear, accessories, and celebration wear.

According to the LinkedIn description, Shivan & Narresh's is India’s first luxury holiday brand that was launched in Cannes. It further claims that it is the first Indian brand to showcase at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Swim 2012 in Miami and also to participate in the Swimwear Association of Florida’s SwimShow 2012.

The pan-India brand, based in New Delhi, has been worn by several Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Dita Von Teese, Nicki Minaj, Padma Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty.