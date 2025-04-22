Kashmir news: One killed, seven injured as terrorists attack tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran

Kashmir News: A group of tourists has reportedly come under attack by terrorists in Baisaran of Pahalgam, South Kashmir. One person have died and seven others were injured from the terrorist attack. Kashmir Police said that firing shots were heard in upper meadows of Pahalgam tourist resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that the attack happened at 2:30 pm.

According to India Today report, two to three gunmen came in fatigues firing indiscriminately on tourists in Baisaran meadows. The security has been beefed up in Pahalgam and forces have rushed to cordon off the area.

Security forces have been rushed to the area and an operation is currently under way. Top officials including deputy commissioner of Anantnag have also reached Pahalgam.

Women and elderly were among those who were attacked by the terrorists.

Further details are awaited as the situation develops.

Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council party posted about the attack on X (formerly Twitter).

Tagging J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Umar Talashi wrote, “Disturbing news coming from Pahalgam where tourists were attacked by terrorists at Baisaran. Just received a distressed call from one of victims wife who is known to me. Requesting HCM @OmarAbdullah Sb HMLA @altaf_kaloo & @JmuKmrPolice to extend the help immediately."

Initial reports suggested a possible terror attack at a site frequented by tourists, they said, adding further details are awaited.

The area is approachable only on foot or horses, according to officials.

Kashmir Politicians Condemn Attack on ‘Revered Guests’ “Tourism brings business and revenue to our people. It is really unfortunate that tourists were attacked. These kinds of attacks repel tourists," Jammu and Kashmir health minister Sakina Masood Itoo said while reacting to the attacks.

DP leader Mehbooba Mufti condemned the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam and said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed one and injured several. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced.”

“Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks”, Mufti added.

Sajad Lone also condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a ‘cowardly’ assault on Kashmir’s economy. “Please get out of our lives. These tourists are our revered guests.” Sajad Lone said.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina claimed, “Coward Pakistani terrorists have made a cowardly attack on tourists in South Kashmir's Pahalgam. They cannot confront Indian Army, J&K Police, they have attacked the innocent tourists.”

Attack Comes As Amarnath Yatra Registrations Begin

The attack comes as offline registration for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra began on April 15.

The 38-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.