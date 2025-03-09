Kashmir: ‘Obscene’ fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramadan sparks massive outrage, CM Omar Abdullah seeks report

A controversy has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over an ‘obscene’ fashion show at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg during Ramadan. Amid the outrage, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called the event “complete disregard for local sensitivities during the holy month” and sought a report within 24 hours.

The event, whose videos were shared extensively on social media and featured models walking on snow, sparked widespread outrage among local religious and political leaders, including Hurriyat Conference chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who termed it ‘outrageous.’

“Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg. Pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Mirwaiz, the Valley's head priest said in a post on X.

Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting began last Sunday. Kashmir is a Muslim majority region. "Those involved should be immediately held accountable. Such obscenity in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated in #Kashmir.!,” Mirwaiz said.

The office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded saying the “shock and anger are totally understandable.”

“The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities & that too during this holy month,” the chief minister's office said adding that his office has been in touch with the local authorities. “I’ve asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours. Further action, as appropriate, will follow from this report,” the office of chief minister said in a post.

Shivan & Narresh show in Gulmarg sparks outrage Designer duo Shivan & Narresh marked fifteen years in the business, nu hosting a fashion show on 7 March in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. The show presented the duo's skiwear range featuring art prints from the brand's archives. The collection included sculptural ski suits, statement ski separates, uid après-ski dresses and winter layers for women and men.

The images of the fashion show held earlier claimed it was organised by designer duo Shivan and Narresh. The images were viral on social media earlier this week.

“Designer duo Shivan and Narresh took audacious fashion to newer heights (quite literally) by staging a show in the frozen alleys of Gulmarg, Kashmir today . Celebrating their 15th anniversary, the famed maximalists brought out their classics - the bikinis and capes obviously, but also added some winter magic doused in eclectic prints and 3D ornamentation,” said one of the posts on social media.