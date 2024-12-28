Kashmir snowfall news: Heavy snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir has disrupted both surface and air traffic, leaving thousands stranded and halting transport services. Over 2,000 vehicles remain stuck in Qazigund, train operations on the Banihal-Baramulla route have been suspended, and flights to and from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that approximately 2,000 vehicles were stranded in Qazigund, a town in J&K's Anantnag district, following the valley's first snowfall of the season.

Indian Army evacuates civilians The Chinar Warriors corps of the Indian Army has stepped in to assist tourists stranded in Gulmarg following heavy snowfall. Responding to a distress call from the civil administration, the Chinar Corps evacuated 68 civilians, including 30 women, 30 men, and 8 children. In a post on X, the Indian Army shared details of their efforts, which included providing hot meals, shelter, and medical aid to a total of 137 stranded tourists after the road to Tanmarg was closed due to the unprecedented snowfall

“Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tanmarg. Providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 8 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists."

Train services suspended Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla route have been halted on Saturday because of heavy snow accumulation on the tracks. Officials mentioned that the suspension of trains will be till 1 pm today. A WDM locomotive with a snow cutter will be deployed on the track before train operations are resumed.

Flights suspended Taking to X, IndiGo wrote, "The weather in #Srinagar has taken a turn, leading to a temporary runway closure at Srinagar Airport. Unfortunately, this requires us to cancel flights once again. To opt for an alternate flight or claim a refund, please visit https://bit.ly/31lwD2y. We remain hopeful for better weather conditions soon and look forward to serving you again."

SpiceJet shared an update for today, saying that “Due to expected bad weather in Leh (IXL) and Srinagar (SXR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested tocheck on their flight status via spicejet.com/#status."

Exams cancelled today The University of Kashmir has announced postponement of all exams today, media reports stated. As per the notification, “It is notified for the information of all concerned candidates that all examinations of the University of Kashmir, scheduled to be held on 28th December 2024, stand postponed," as quoted by a report by the Kashmir Reader.

(With inputs from agencies)