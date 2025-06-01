Kashmir Weather: Heavy rainfall warning in THESE regions; Srinagar on yellow alert

Kashmir – which recorded a fresh bout of snowfall on Saturday in the higher reaches – is expected to witness heavy rainfall in some districts today, the India Meteorological Department said in its bulletin. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for seven districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for several others.

An orange alert – anticipating heavy rainfall – has been issued for the following districts: Muzaffarabad, Bandipora, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Anantnag, and Kishtwar.

A yellow alert – indicating moderate rainfall – has been issued for the following regions: Kupwara, Ganderbal, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Poonch, Mirpur, Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Doda.



Srinagar Weather Forecast: The weather office has predicted moderate rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with a minimum of 14°C.

Snowfall was recorded in Tulail and Razdan Top areas of the Gurez Valley in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Zojila Pass along the Srinagar–Leh highway, and some other areas in the higher reaches on Saturday, causing temperatures to drop across Kashmir.

While the minimum temperature fell by up to 3 degrees, the maximum temperature on Friday was 3–5 degrees below normal, the Meteorological Department said.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that intense showers may trigger landslides, shooting stones on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“Cloudbursts and cloud to ground lightning strikes are possible while the timings and intensity of showers will vary from area to area,” he said.



The weather department has forecast a brief spell of light rain or thundershowers at isolated locations June 2. From June 4 to 6, conditions are expected to remain generally dry, with the possibility of light rain or showers at a few isolated spots during the late afternoon.



For June 7 and 8, officials anticipate brief spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered locations, particularly in the afternoon hours, the Tribune reported.