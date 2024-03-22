Northern Railways slashed ticket prices for Kashmir-bound trains by 40 to 50 per cent, leading to a significant drop in fares

Northern Railways has slashed ticket prices for Kashmir-bound trains by 40 to 50 per cent, leading to a significant reduction in fares.

"The fare charges have been dropped by nearly 40-50%, reverting to pre-COVID levels," IANS quoted a railway official as saying. The official further informed that previously, the ticket fare was ₹35 from Sadura station to Srinagar. However, the current prices have been reduced by ₹20. Thus, the ticket from Sadura station to Srinagar is currently priced at ₹15.

These fares, effective immediately, will benefit passengers travelling in second-class coaches, the railway official informed IANS.

Also read: Holi 2024: Indian Railways runs 540 train services to cater to excess rush The train fares were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the IANS report, these fares will be applicable across the entire Kashmir valley after the Northern Railway's recent decision to reinstate second-class ordinary fares.

Also read: Kerala: Southern Railways to cancel, divert train services; Check diversions, stoppages, time and other details here Additionally, plans to extend rail services from Udhampur to Baramulla are underway. The project is estimated to be completed by the end of April and connect the valley to the rest of the country. Rail services are currently operational from Baramulla city to Sangaldan in the Ramban district of Kashmir.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's ITO Metro station to remain shut till 6 pm today Special CBI Court convicts Jammu railway official for bribery Officials informed PTI that on March 19, a special CBI court headed by Judge Bala convicted a railway official for taking bribes to reduce penalty charges ten years ago.

Tilak Raj, who served as Head Goods Clerk then, was caught red-handed for taking a bribe of ₹20,000. A case had been registered against him for taking a bribe to reduce the penalty charges levied due to a delay in lifting the consignment from the Jammu Railway Station.

A CBI spokesperson said, "During trial, two accused persons namely Tarsem Lal and Kameshwar Singh expired, hence trial against them was abated. Quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow," reported PTI.

The spokesperson further informed that the CBI presented 21 witnesses and 31 documents/evidence in support of the charges.

