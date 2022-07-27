Yasin Malik, the Kashmiri separatist leader who was on hunger strike in Tihar jail, was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital after his condition deteriorated
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar jail for six days, has been admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday. Prison officials told news agency ANI that Yasin Malik was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital due to a fluctuation in his blood pressure.
On Tuesday, Yasin Malik was given intravenous fluids inside the jail as he continued his hunger strike for the fifth day.
Yasin Malik, 56, the head of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), began his indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning after the Centre did not respond to his plea.
Yasin Malik, in his plea, has that he be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, in which he is an accused. Yasin Malik is serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case.
"Yasin Malik refused to eat anything on Friday. He is still on a hunger strike and his health is being regularly monitored by doctors. He is being given IV (intravenous) fluids since Sunday," an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
WHY IS YASIN MALIK ON HUNGER STRIKE?
Yasin Malik, who is serving a life sentence at Delhi's Tihar jail, appeared before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge and said he wanted to physically appear in the case related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, in 1989.
Yasin Malik also informed the court that he had written a letter to the government, requesting his transfer to a Jammu jail so that he could physically appear in the case. He also wanted to personally cross-examine the prosecution witnesses.
Yasin Malik had also said that he would start a hunger strike if his plea was not entertained.
Upon receiving no information from the government on his plea to shift him to any prison in Jammu, Yasin Malik began his hunger strike on Friday. On Tuesday, he was given fluids. As his blood pressure began fluctuating on Wednesday, Yasin Malik was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital.
