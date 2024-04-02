Katchatheevu row: Sri Lanka says island falls within its control, India trying to reclaim territory, says BJP
Sri Lankan minister claims Katchatheevu island falls within its control, 'no official communication from India yet'. BJP's Annamalai asserts India's efforts to reclaim territory.
Sri Lanka has asserted its control over Katchatheevu, the uninhabited island that has ignited tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. Sri Lankan minister Jeevan Thondaman said that the island falls within their jurisdiction, adding that there has been no official communication from the Indian government – which shares a “healthy and organic" foreign policy with the island nation – regarding the Indian claim on the area.