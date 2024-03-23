Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on March 22 disclosed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, as per an AP report. The video message, recorded on March 20, was aired on Friday amid ongoing speculation on social media following the princess' hospitalisation in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

In the message, Kate appealed for "time, space and privacy" during her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, which was detected post-surgery, as mentioned in the report. "I am doing well," she affirmed in the video, further stating, "I am becoming stronger each day by concentrating on activities aiding my recovery."

Here is how the world reacted — from King Charles to tourists in the UK

Kate's video received praise for her heartfelt revelation from the public and media pundits, as per an AFP report.

King Charles, who has been on the throne for 17 months, expressed admiration for his "beloved daughter-in-law" following her candid disclosure. The 75-year-old monarch commended her courage in speaking out, a sentiment echoed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the White House.

Kate's brother James Middleton took to social media to share a photograph of the siblings as children. "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too," he wrote.

British newspapers prominently featured Princess Catherine's words on their front pages, with messages of support and admiration. The Sun tabloid declared, "Kate, you are not alone," while The Standard's columnist Rachel Johnson, sister of former prime minister Boris Johnson wrote: "Dignified Kate has the nation's sympathy."

Commentators and royal experts commended the princess's frankness, noting the emotional impact of her direct address to the public. Despite earlier speculation about her health, the news still shocked many, as seen from the reactions of people outside Buckingham Palace.

"So many people will have been so moved by the way that she conducted herself during that two-minute-plus broadcast. But there's no doubt at all that it's a very, very difficult time for the institution of monarchy. It was almost impossible to plan anything currently involving Charles or Kate," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP.

Royal biographer Claudia Joseph told Reuters she hoped this would "put the speculation to rest". "Obviously, they would hope the speculation ends but, in reality, it's social media and people are often incredibly viral and troll people left right and centre... They speculate and, and talk absolute nonsense," Joseph said.

Tourists and onlookers acknowledged the challenge faced by the royal family in managing public announcements while respecting their privacy. American tourist Hannah Dickerson, 20, told AFP, "I think they're really doing their best to balance it. That's them juggling how to balance telling the public but also privately making sure they do it in their own terms."

French tourist Victoria Bonet, 22, told Reuters there's been a "huge mess about something very little". "I feel like everyone is making a big deal over everything, and all the TV since I’ve been here. It’s OK to worry about Kate and the king, but then I think they deserve to have their private life as well."

Australian tourist, Josh Porter told AFP the health battle might change heir to the throne Prince William's views on the family's royal functions. "I think it would certainly raise questions as to whether he would want to or how soon he would want to take up the reins (as monarch)", he said.

Sympathies Come Pouring In

King Charles released a statement via Buckingham Palace, stating: "His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did'. Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties (Charles and Queen Camilla) 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time'."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also released a statement: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family."

US President Joe Biden's White House Office issued a statement: "We are incredibly sad to hear of the news," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference, adding she wished Kate a full recovery.

Other world leaders such as Canadian PM Justine Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon; and politicians like UK Labour Party leader Kier Stramer, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill, and Welsh First Minister Vaughan Gething also wished strength and support during this time.

Rumour Mill and Social Media Speculations

It's worth noting that Kate hadn’t made public appearances since Christmas 2023 until recent footage emerged this week, showing her with her husband, Prince William, the heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor residence.

This has led to widespread speculation over her health, family relationships and other issue on social media and by media outlets. An edited photograph released on Mother's Day had further fuelled the flames.

Kensington Palace had provided minimal information about Kate’s condition, apart from confirming it wasn’t related to cancer, the surgery was successful, and her recuperation would extend until April, keeping her away from public engagements. Kate revealed that initially, her condition was presumed non-cancerous until tests unveiled the diagnosis.

"This naturally came as a significant shock, and William and I have been handling this privately to safeguard our young family," she expressed.

Following last month's announcement that King Charles III was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer discovered during a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate, this news adds another layer of concern for the royal family.

(With inputs from AP, AFP and Reuters)

