Kate Middleton battling cancer: From King Charles, Prince Harry, and PM Rishi Sunak to tourists, how the world reacted
In a video message on March 22, Princess of Wales Catherine, more commonly known as Kate Middleton, appealed for time, space and privacy, during her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, which was detected post-surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, on March 22 disclosed that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January, as per an AP report. The video message, recorded on March 20, was aired on Friday amid ongoing speculation on social media following the princess' hospitalisation in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.