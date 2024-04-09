Amid Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, know how to send her a get well soon card; lucky ones might get a reply!
A lot of fans have sent wishes and letters to Kate Middleton after she revealed about her cancer treatment post abdominal surgery. Recently, a social media user shared an image of the heart warming reply of her card to the Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's announcement of her ongoing cancer treatment came as a shock to her fans and well-wishers. Soon after the news was made public, Kensington Palace received a large number of heart-warming messages in letters and cards for her. Many of those who have sent the royal a letter or card have also received a reply on behalf of the Princess of Wales.