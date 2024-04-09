A lot of fans have sent wishes and letters to Kate Middleton after she revealed about her cancer treatment post abdominal surgery. Recently, a social media user shared an image of the heart warming reply of her card to the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's announcement of her ongoing cancer treatment came as a shock to her fans and well-wishers. Soon after the news was made public, Kensington Palace received a large number of heart-warming messages in letters and cards for her. Many of those who have sent the royal a letter or card have also received a reply on behalf of the Princess of Wales. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to send get well soon card to Kate Middleton? Recently, a social media user claimed to have received a reply from the royal after she sent Kate Middleton a card wishing for her speedy recovery from cancer. According to the social media post, the get well soon card was sent to the address:

HRH The Princess of Wales {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA United Kingdom.

Notably, Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children reside in Windsor. However, they reside at Kensington Palace in London. According to people.com, royal fans can also send cards and emails to Princess Kate by using the address: "Kensington Palace London W8 4PU." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal reply to Princess Kate fans Sending letters and cards to royals is not new, and a lot of fans keep sending their good wishes and support to the royal family on occasions like birthdays, holidays, wedding anniversaries and major events like last year's coronation.

Social media user, AllexmarieHoll1, said that she received a reply from Princess Kate after she sent a card to the 42-year-old royal after she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

"Today I received this beautiful acknowledgement and I can honestly say I shall treasure this my entire life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The envelope has Kensington Palace on the back lol hubby thought he was going to have to get his suit out for a garden party (silly him) but he is just as blown away as I am to receive this beautiful, and much-treasured card," she wrote on X.

“Thank you for your kind well wishes to Her Royal Highness. The Princess of Wales. Your thoughtful gesture is very much appreciated," read the message on Kensington Palac stationary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!