Royal Biographer and experts have revealed that Kate Middleton on special asset that Prince William fell in love with is her family. The Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe while speaking exclusively to OK revealed that Middleton family provided him with a family dynamic he never had.

Larcombe told OK, “It's easy to underestimate the role the Middletons have played in William's life.”

“Yes, he fell in love with Kate at university, but frankly he fell in love with the Middleton family as well” the royal expert told OK.

“They were the family he has never had – the mum, dad and three kids spending time together and going on family holidays. It was a new world he'd not experienced before,” he added as quoted by OK.

The biographer also revealed that Prince William shares a strong bond not only with Kate Middleton's parents but also with her two younger siblings, Pippa and James.

Another Royal expert Hugo Vickers said that Middleton household offered Prince William a sense of normalcy that was absent in his own royal upbringing.

"We've always been told that Prince William found the Middleton household very convenient, in the sense that he felt it had a sort of a normality that his own upbringing hadn't particularly had," Vickers told OK.

Earlier in April, when Kate was undergoing cancer treatment, it was the Princess of Wales' mother who stood as a rock to Catherine and William. Kate’s health challenges made Carole take an active role in managing the day-to-day activities of children, George, Charlotte and Louis. The report also stated that Carole emerged as ‘the driving force’ in the two decades of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s journey as a couple.