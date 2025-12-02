Katie Fang’s rise from restaurant server to influencer with 7 million followers- What Forbes Under-30 TikTok star earns

Popular influencer Katie Fang, featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30, released on December 2, transitioned from a restaurant server to a TikTok star with 7 million followers. In 2023, she began her career as a content creator and now collaborates with prominent brands such as Dior and Cetaphil.

Who is Katie Fang? Fang is originally from Taiwan and was raised between Taiwan and Hong Kong, attending international schools before relocating to Canada. In an interview with Allure, she mentioned that she is very close to her mother, whom she describes as “the strongest woman” she knows.

She spent her high school years juggling part-time jobs, including working at Brandy Melville and serving as a hostess at Vancouver’s Cactus Club Cafe. During that period, she had a modest following on TikTok, but everything changed when she was unexpectedly called to work at Cactus Club Cafe on a rainy day, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

She started crying and recording her emotional breakdown while doing her makeup on camera. The video went viral, launching her career in content creation. Her relatable personality even earned her a contract with United Talent Agency, the report said.

“In 2023, she filmed herself crying while getting ready for yet another long shift, a video that unexpectedly went viral. People came for the relatability but stayed for Fang's makeup tips and unfiltered personality,” Forbes said.

How much does Katie Fang earn? Fang, currently an undergraduate at NYU, earned roughly $4 million last year as a beauty influencer. Her classmates likely admire her for securing brand deals with Dior, representing Cetaphil's campaigns, and featuring on billboard ads, Forbes noted.

In terms of beauty brand collaborations, she has partnered with brands such as Kosas, Caudalie, Make Up For Ever, OGX Beauty, Mugler, Too Faced Cosmetics, Neutrogena, and T-Mobile, among others.

Additionally, Fang partnered with Glow Recipe to develop the "Get Glowing With Me" routine kit, following discussions about the Watermelon Toner, and represents Cetaphil’s Gentle Exfoliating line.

What is Fang's growth strategy? Explaining her strategy, Fang told Forbes, “My brand is all about being unapologetically yourself and not being afraid to show the raw emotions. I don't plan my content; that feels too curated. I film when I'm in the moment and have something to say.”