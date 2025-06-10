Katrina Kaif named global tourism ambassador of Maldives

Katrina Kaif has been named as the global brand ambassador for Maldives tourism, the island nation’s marketing and public relations department announced in its latest statement.

Describing her as a “globally recognised icon, a distinguished performer, and an award-winning entrepreneur,” Maldives' tourism praised the ‘Ek tha Tiger’s' far-reaching influence across industries and continents.

“With a celebrated lineup of blockbuster films and a shelf of prestigious awards, her contributions to Indian cinema are nothing short of prolific,” the release noted.

What did Katrina Kaif say Reacting to the announcement, Kaif said she was “honoured” to about her new role as the Sunny Side of Life’s Global Brand Ambassador.

“The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty — a place where elegance meets tranquillity,” she said. She added that the collaboration is aimed at offering “the finest travel experiences” to visitors around the world.

Sharing her enthusiasm, the actor expressed hope that the campaign would inspire global travellers to “discover the unique charm and world-class offerings” that the Maldives has to offer.

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of Visit Maldives, said the nation was “thrilled” to bring Kaif on board. “Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life,” he said.

India and Maldives Maldives' decision to make Katrina Kaif its global brand ambassador for tourism comes just a month ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the nation, signalling a thaw in relations between the two countries after a period of diplomatic tension earlier last year.

The situation worsened when PM Modi posted a series of photos on social media, showing him snorkelling, strolling on a white-sand beach and lounging in a chair next to turquoise waters in Lakshadweep.