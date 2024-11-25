Kavya Maran: From early life to net worth — here’s all about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s young CEO

Kavya Maran leads the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, which has made significant bids during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. Born into a prominent business family, Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Know more about her here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Nov 2024, 10:14 PM IST
Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kavya Maran is the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, spearheaded her team’s bidding on Day 1 of the 2025 IPL Mega auction. On the first day, Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their account by raking in a total of eight players, including Ishan Kishan and Mohammad Shami, among others.

Kavya Maran's net worth

Kavya Maran first came into the limelight in the summer of 2023 and has since been in the news. The net worth of the 31-year-old CEO of the Orange Army is estimated to be around 409 crore, according to Jan Bharat Times. The team bought its most expensive player Ishan Kishan for a whopping 11.25 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega Auction held in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Sunday.

Here's all you want to know about Kavya Maran

Who is Kavya Maran's father?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sunrisers Co-owner Kalanithi Maran, who is one of the richest people in India. Notably, Kalanithi Maran topped the Tamil Nadu IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 with a net worth of 19,000 crore. He is the chairman of the Sun Group. Therefore, it's obvious where Kavya Maran's business acumen comes from.

Even though Kavya Maran's net worth is a fraction of her father's, her entrepreneurial prowess at such a young age is commendable. Dressed in blue, the young entrepreneur, who has become a regular face in the IPL auctions and games in the last couple of years, stood out among other competitors as can be seen in the visuals below.

Early life

Kavya Maran, who hails from a powerful business family, was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. Notably, her mother, Kavery Maran, is also the CEO of Solar TV Community Restricted. Furthermore, she is related to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The Maran family has given the country many other prominent personalities.

Education

Kavya Maran pursued commerce at Stella Maris College in Chennai. She completed her higher studies at Warwick Business School and obtained an MBA degree. She co-owns the Sunrisers Hyderabad with her father and has worked as the franchise CEO since 2018, as per media reports.

