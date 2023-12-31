Superstar Amitabh Bachchan was teary-eyed while bringing the curtains down on the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and bidding his farewell to the team of KBC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bachchan, commonly known as Big B bid adieu to the 15th season on an emotional note recently.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Devi aur sajjano, ab hum jaa rahe aur kal se yeh manch ab nahi sajega. Apno se yeh keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi aa payenge, na kehne ki himmat hoti aur na kehne ka mann hota hai (Ladies and gentlemen, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow)," in a video shared by Sony TV's on social media platform Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here, are some best moments of the Legend from KBC which will always remain cherished forever.

KBC show telecasted 10 years back on Children's Day shocased six-year-old prodigy, Kautilya Sharma, who was able to answer each and every question posed to him. The young genius joined Big B even though he was not playing for money. However, the highlight of the episode occurred when Amitabh Bachchan joyfully obliged to fulfil Kautilya's wish to dance with him and they grooved together to the popular song "LungiDance." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During season 11, chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy made an appearance on KBC. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Murthy by touching her feet and videos capturing this touching gesture became widely circulated.

Amitabh Bacchan thrilled the viewers by playing dual role where the hot seat was taken over by a character called Lallan Bihari. Big B enacted the role of Lallan who hailed from Bihar and delivered a number of satires in the finale of season 7 . This particular KBC episode was among one of funniest episodes so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amitabh Bachchan is a renowned orator, known for his unique style of delivery of dialogues. In a one particular episode, the actor shared a poem penned by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He dedicated this poem to two brothers on the show, a moment that captivated everyone's hearts. The poem recited by the megastar was motivational and inspirational.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Flipkart ad ‘biased’, ‘misleading’, says CAIT, seeks withdrawal During a Season 14 episode, Abhishek Bachchan surprised his father, Amitabh Bachchan, on the KBC sets. On the occasion of Big B's birthday, Big B was asked to participate as a contestant while Abhishek assumed the role of the host. Abhishek presented a birthday special compilation video. The video disclosed some lesser-known facts and featured childhood memories of Amitabh Bachchan. Big B was left teary-eyed after seeing the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'Agnipath' starrer Amitabh Bachchan began hosting the quiz show in 2000 and has since been a constant part of the show except for one season. Shah Rukh Khan hosted KBC in 2006, for the third season of the show.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!