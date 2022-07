The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) were announced on 30 July at at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the result of KCET 2022 in online mode.

Apart from this, the Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be made available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year.

The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

The KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 prior to the result declaration and allowed students to raise objections.

Steps to check results:

1) Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET result link is displayed on the home page. Click on it.

2) Enter the required details and submit.

3) Check KCET result.

Through the KCET, applicants can choose or allotted at some ofthe top Engineering colleges in Karnataka as per rankings:

1) Visvesvaraya Technological University (NIRF rank: 49)

2) Manipal Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 55)

3) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 67)

4) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (NIRF rank: 81)

5) B.M.S. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 83)

6) R.V. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 89)

7) Siddaganga Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 97)

8) PES University (NIRF rank: 100)

9) Jain University, Bangalore (NIRF rank: 115)