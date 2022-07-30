Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / KCET 2022 results 2022 announced at kea.kar.nic.in; Here's steps to check

KCET 2022 results 2022 announced at kea.kar.nic.in; Here's steps to check

As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year. (HT FILE)
1 min read . 11:27 AM ISTLivemint

The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) were announced on 30 July at at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the result of KCET 2022 in online mode.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) were announced on 30 July at at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the result of KCET 2022 in online mode.

Apart from this, the Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be made available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year.

Apart from this, the Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be made available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year.

The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.

ALSO READ: Karnataka CET Results 2022: Check date, time and other details

ALSO READ: Karnataka CET Results 2022: Check date, time and other details

The KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 prior to the result declaration and allowed students to raise objections.

The KEA released provisional answer keys on June 22 prior to the result declaration and allowed students to raise objections.

Steps to check results:

Steps to check results:

1) Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

1) Go to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET result link is displayed on the home page. Click on it.

KCET result link is displayed on the home page. Click on it.

2) Enter the required details and submit.

2) Enter the required details and submit.

3) Check KCET result.

3) Check KCET result.

Through the KCET, applicants can choose or allotted at some ofthe top Engineering colleges in Karnataka as per rankings:

Through the KCET, applicants can choose or allotted at some ofthe top Engineering colleges in Karnataka as per rankings:

1) Visvesvaraya Technological University (NIRF rank: 49)

1) Visvesvaraya Technological University (NIRF rank: 49)

2) Manipal Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 55)

2) Manipal Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 55)

3) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 67)

3) M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 67)

4) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (NIRF rank: 81)

4) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (NIRF rank: 81)

5) B.M.S. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 83)

5) B.M.S. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 83)

6) R.V. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 89)

6) R.V. College of Engineering (NIRF rank: 89)

7) Siddaganga Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 97)

7) Siddaganga Institute of Technology (NIRF rank: 97)

8) PES University (NIRF rank: 100)

8) PES University (NIRF rank: 100)

9) Jain University, Bangalore (NIRF rank: 115)

9) Jain University, Bangalore (NIRF rank: 115)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.