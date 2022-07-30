KCET 2022 results 2022 announced at kea.kar.nic.in; Here's steps to check

The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) were announced on 30 July at at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the result of KCET 2022 in online mode.
Apart from this, the Karnataka CET 2022 exam result will also be made available at kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As many as 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the Karnataka UGCET 2022 this year.
The KCET was conducted in 486 examination centres across the state on June 16 and 17, out of which 87 were located in Bengaluru and 399 in the rest of the state.