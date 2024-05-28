KCR planned BJP leader's arrest in poaching case to resolve ED probe against daughter Kavitha, confesses ex-cop
KCR reportedly wanted to use the BRS MLAs poaching case as bait to arrest BJP National General Secretary, Organisation, BL Santhosh, to force the saffron party into a compromise to get rid of the ED case against his daughter, Kavitha
Former Deputy Commissioner of Police P Radha Kishan Rao, accused in the phone-tapping case, has said in his confession statement that former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allegedly sought to leverage the alleged BRS MLAs poaching case against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to resolve a money laundering investigation involving his daughter, K Kavitha.