KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy, alleges BJP MP

KCR family members attended meetings on Delhi excise policy, alleges BJP MP2 min read . 06:39 PM IST
BJP MP Parvesh Verma has alleged that Telangana CM KCR's family members had also attended meetings on Delhi excise policy formulation
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday alleged that the family members of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had attended the formulation meeting of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. The BJP MP said his family members attended meetings on its formulation at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.
Parvesh Verma said Telangana has a "similar" excise policy and it has been implemented in West Bengal too.
"Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal," the BJP MP alleged.
Parvesh Verma also reacted on a Look Out Circular issued against Manish Sisodia in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He said two accused in the excise policy scam fled the country as soon as the CBI started probing the matter.
"The Look Out Circular has been issued to prevent others from fleeing," the BJP MP said.
Parvesh Verma also alleged that Manish Sisodia and his wife spent around ₹22 lakh on treatment at private hospitals between 2014 and 2021, not availing services of government hospitals.
No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party.
Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has claimed that the CBI issued a Look Out Circular against him; the agency officials have, however, said that no such decision has been taken "as of now" against any of the accused.
Claiming the CBI found "nothing" during the raid at his residence on Friday, Manish Sisodia said the agency was doing a drama of issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him when he is "roaming freely" in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he is unable to find him.
However, officials said the CBI has also not felt the need to issue any LOC against public servants so far because they cannot leave the country without intimating the government.
(With agency inputs)
