Kedarnath chopper crash: FIR filed against Aryan Aviation official Kaushik Pathak after mishap kills 7 devotees

Kedarnath chopper crash: A FIR has been filed against Aryan Aviation's Accountable Manager Kaushik Pathak and Manager Vikas Tomar, after the company's Bell 407 helicopter carrying seven people from Kedarnath Dham, crashed on Sunday.

The FIR has been filed under section 105 of the BNS and section 10 of the Aircraft Act.

Earlier in the day, Aryan Aviation's operations for the Char Dham Yatra were also suspended with immediate effect.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Sing Dhami also announced suspension of charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region on June 15 and 16 as a safety precaution.

Kedarnath chopper crash The tragic incident happened around 5:20 am on Sunday, after the helicopter took off for Guptkashi and crashed near Gaurikund. Seven people – five passengers, one infant, and one crew member on board — all were killed.

What caused the crash Speaking to reporters, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhammi told ANI that the copter had crashed due to bad weather conditions.

As per a government statement, initial investigations suggest that the crash may have happened because the helicopter flew into the ground or a mountain while still under control—a situation known as Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). This likely happened as the copter was flying in poor visibility and heavy cloud cover near the valley.

Fifth chopper crash in Kedarnath region Helicopter crashes are not uncommon in the Kedarnath region. Sunday’s incident marked the fifth helicopter-related mishap since the Char Dham Yatra season began on April 30, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, one helicopter operating in the Kedarnath Valley was forced to make an emergency landing on a highway due to a technical fault shortly after takeoff. While the pilot sustained injuries, all five passengers escaped unharmed.

