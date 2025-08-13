Kedarnath Dham Yatra suspended for 3 days from August 12 as IMD predicts very heavy rains

In view of the warning of heavy to very heavy rains as per the weather forecast, the district administration has closed the Kedarnath Dham Yatra for three days from August 12.

In this sequence, the pilgrims coming to Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra are being requested by the district police not to go beyond the district's police post Jawadi and the pilgrims who have reached Sonprayag are being requested not to go beyond Sonprayag. For this, barricading was also put up at Sonprayag by the police.

Superintendent of Police Rudraprayag Akshay Prahlad Konde said, this morning, around 100-150 pilgrims reached Sonprayag and they tried to go ahead by arguing with the police at Sonprayag. The police stopped them and did not let them go. No incident has happened with anyone in this case.