Path to Kedarnath Dham damaged; access suspended until further notice

The path from Sonprayag to Kedarnath Dham has been damaged and will remain suspended until further notice , Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag police said on Sunday.

Police said that the path leading to Kedarnath Dham was damaged due to debris and stones falling in the ravine near Jangalchatti.

Effective security is being ensured for the devotees travelling on the footpath, including those who had left for Kedarnath Dham before the road was damaged, added the police.

Kedarnath Helicopter Crash Earlier in the day seven people died after a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed after going missing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, an official said.

NDRF sources said that seven people on board the helicopter were Rajveer, the pilot, Vikram Rawat, a resident of BKTC, Rasi Ukhimath, Vinod, Trist Singh, Rajkumar, Shraddha and Rashi, a girl aged 10 years.

Kedarnath helicopter services suspended Following the crash, helicopter services for Kedarnath have also been suspended for the next two days.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told news agency ANI that the helicopter service would not run for the next two days,

“Helicopter services will not run today or tomorrow. These services will remain closed until the safety of the passengers is ensured,” he said.