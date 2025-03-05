The Central government on Wednesday, March 5, approved the ₹4,081 crore Kedarnath ropeway project which is expected to cut travel time from Sonprayag to Kedarnath from 8-9 hours to just 36 minutes. The Kedarnath ropeway project will be developed on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode at a total capital cost of ₹4,081.28 crore, the government said in a statement.

The 12.9 kilometres long ropeway project may prove to be a boon for the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath who spend hours on the trekking route as their travel time will cut down to approximately 36 minutes.

The Kedarnath ropeway project is being made under National Ropeways Development Programme – Parvatmala Pariyojana. “This project is going to be huge milestone in the pilgrimage journey of all the devotees travelling to the Char Dham,” Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.