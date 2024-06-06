Keith Gill Triggers GameStop Rally With Planned YouTube Return

(Bloomberg) -- Keith Gill, whose Roaring Kitty online moniker has sent GameStop Corp. shares surging in the past week, sparked another rally in the video-game retailer after a YouTube post said he’d return to the platform Friday for the first time in three years.

GameStop shares surged as much as 20% to $38.00 as of 1:22 p.m. in New York. The stock is up roughly 43% in two days and has more than doubled since Gill tweeted a cryptic meme May 12.

While Gill’s YouTube post contained no information on what the investor planned to discuss or disclose, his expected return sparked further speculation that Gill is bullish on GameStop. The post says his live stream will kick off at 12 p.m. New York time.

Earlier this week, Gill, who became an icon for cooped-up retail traders at the height of the pandemic, shared a screenshot that appeared to show his owning a $116 million position in GameStop. A position that large would make Gill one of the company’s five biggest investors and is more than six times the number of shares his account showed in an April 2021 post, the last time it was active on Reddit, when accounting for a four-for-one stock split.

Gill, who is known by his X and YouTube handle Roaring Kitty as well as DeepF---ingValue handle on Reddit Inc., profited handsomely from investing in the beleaguered video-game retailer through 2020 and 2021.

His activity across social media, beginning with a May 12 post with an image of a video gamer leaning in, fueled anticipation he’d make a swift return to the market and drove shares to more than triple in days. The Reddit post less than a month later sent shares even higher with Gill also posting an image of a reverse card from the game UNO that indicates a player is changing the card-pickup direction.

The stock’s reaction to Gill’s social media accounts has sparked debate over whether he has violated any securities regulations. Brokerage E*Trade is considering kicking Gill off of its platform over concerns about potential stock manipulation tied his recent GameStop options purchase, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

