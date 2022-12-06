Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated Delhiites after exit polls show a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD election 2022 and called the prediction for Gujarat a 'positive sign' for the party. The exit polls result on Monday predicted a clean sweep for the AAP in the municipal corporation of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the Delhi civic bodies for a long time, is predicted to emerge as the runner up.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated Delhiites after exit polls show a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the MCD election 2022 and called the prediction for Gujarat a 'positive sign' for the party. The exit polls result on Monday predicted a clean sweep for the AAP in the municipal corporation of Delhi. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has ruled the Delhi civic bodies for a long time, is predicted to emerge as the runner up.
All the exit polls have given the Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on 7 December, Wednesday. "I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again showed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
All the exit polls have given the Congress less than 10 seats. The results of the polls to 250 wards of MCD will be declared after the counting of votes on 7 December, Wednesday. "I would like to congratulate the people of Delhi. They have again showed their faith in us. Let's wait for tomorrow (Wednesday)," Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event.
On the exit poll result of Gujarat Assembly election 2022, Arvind Kejriwal said a new party like the AAP getting “15 to 20 per cent vote share" in a state considered the BJP's stronghold was a "big thing".
On the exit poll result of Gujarat Assembly election 2022, Arvind Kejriwal said a new party like the AAP getting “15 to 20 per cent vote share" in a state considered the BJP's stronghold was a "big thing".
In Gujarat, all exit polls have predicted a big mandate for the BJP. The saffron party is predicted to win 117 to 151 Assembly seats in the 182-member House. The Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to ag 16 to 51 Assembly constituencies.
In Gujarat, all exit polls have predicted a big mandate for the BJP. The saffron party is predicted to win 117 to 151 Assembly seats in the 182-member House. The Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to ag 16 to 51 Assembly constituencies.
The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in 182-member Gujarat Assembly is 92. "It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP was projected to bag between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in 182-member Gujarat Assembly is 92. "It is a positive sign for us. Gujarat is considered the BJP stronghold. The AAP is a new party there and for a new party like us, getting 15 to 20 per cent vote share is a big thing," Arvind Kejriwal.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.