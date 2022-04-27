Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan issues revised guidelines for admissions. 10 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
KVS has scrapped the discretionary quota through which members of Parliament (MPs) were able to recommend names for admission to the school. This would mean that now there will be no mention of quotas for MPs for admission in the Kendriya Vidyalaya.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced revised guidelines for admission for the year 2022-23. KVS has scrapped the discretionary quota through which members of Parliament (MPs) were able to recommend names for admission to the school.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced revised guidelines for admission for the year 2022-23. KVS has scrapped the discretionary quota through which members of Parliament (MPs) were able to recommend names for admission to the school.
This would mean that now there will be no mention of quotas for MPs for admission in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. Earlier this month, KVS had put the decision on hold for discretionary quotas for admissions.
This would mean that now there will be no mention of quotas for MPs for admission in the Kendriya Vidyalaya. Earlier this month, KVS had put the decision on hold for discretionary quotas for admissions.
As per the new guidelines, the following categories of students will be admitted over and above the class strength except where stated otherwise in the provision itself.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the new guidelines, the following categories of students will be admitted over and above the class strength except where stated otherwise in the provision itself.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1. Each Directorate of education of Armed forces can recommend a maximum of six names for admission of children of their defence personnel in an academic year in Kendriya Vidyalayas located in Defence sector except for classes 10 and 12th.
1. Each Directorate of education of Armed forces can recommend a maximum of six names for admission of children of their defence personnel in an academic year in Kendriya Vidyalayas located in Defence sector except for classes 10 and 12th.
2. Meanwhile, children serving as KVS employees will be considered for admission at any time of the year irrespective of the class strength/year of transfer/recruitment. However, for class ninth, the child has to clear the admission test. No admission will be given to retired persons.
2. Meanwhile, children serving as KVS employees will be considered for admission at any time of the year irrespective of the class strength/year of transfer/recruitment. However, for class ninth, the child has to clear the admission test. No admission will be given to retired persons.
3. KVS will take the pension letter issued by the Controlling Authority as proof for children of central government employees who die in harness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. KVS will take the pension letter issued by the Controlling Authority as proof for children of central government employees who die in harness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. Children belonging to recipients of Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal, Nausena Medal, and Vayu Sena medal are also allowed for admission. Further, admission is granted to children of recipients of the President's police medal for gallantry & Police medal for gallantry.
4. Children belonging to recipients of Paramveer Chakra, Mahavir Chakra, Veer Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra, Shourya Chakra, Sena Medal, Nausena Medal, and Vayu Sena medal are also allowed for admission. Further, admission is granted to children of recipients of the President's police medal for gallantry & Police medal for gallantry.
5. Also, meritorious sports children who have secured I, II, and III positions in SGFI/CBSE/National/State level games organized by the government are also allowed. Further, admission is allowed to recipients of Rashtrapati Puraskar in Scouts & Guides.
5. Also, meritorious sports children who have secured I, II, and III positions in SGFI/CBSE/National/State level games organized by the government are also allowed. Further, admission is allowed to recipients of Rashtrapati Puraskar in Scouts & Guides.
6. Single girl children in class I and from class VI onwards subject to a maximum of two per section in class I and two per class in class VI and onward. It also includes twin girl children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
6. Single girl children in class I and from class VI onwards subject to a maximum of two per section in class I and two per class in class VI and onward. It also includes twin girl children.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The guidelines directed that in the case of twin girls, it will be treated as one admission. While drawing the lot, the name of both girls (twin) is asked to be written on a single slip/interlinked.
The guidelines directed that in the case of twin girls, it will be treated as one admission. While drawing the lot, the name of both girls (twin) is asked to be written on a single slip/interlinked.
However, in the case of the single girl child, if the number of applications is more than the number of allotted seats - then the admission will be granted based on the Priority Category. If in one category more applicants are made, all such applications should be taken together and the list of selected candidates should be prepared through a draw of lots, the guidelines said.
However, in the case of the single girl child, if the number of applications is more than the number of allotted seats - then the admission will be granted based on the Priority Category. If in one category more applicants are made, all such applications should be taken together and the list of selected candidates should be prepared through a draw of lots, the guidelines said.
7. Further, 60 admissions in KVS located anywhere in India and 15 admissions in hostels will be granted to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs each year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7. Further, 60 admissions in KVS located anywhere in India and 15 admissions in hostels will be granted to employees of the Ministry of External Affairs each year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
8. Also, 15 children of employees of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) will be admitted on orders to be issued by the KVS headquarters. From the total, a maximum of 5 seats would be granted to Delhi and the remaining outside the national capital.
8. Also, 15 children of employees of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) will be admitted on orders to be issued by the KVS headquarters. From the total, a maximum of 5 seats would be granted to Delhi and the remaining outside the national capital.
9. Children orphaned due to Covid will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for children scheme.
9. Children orphaned due to Covid will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for children scheme.
10. Admission is allowed to children who are recipients of the National Bravery Award, or of Balshree Award instituted by the national or state level. Also, admission is granted to children who have shown special talents in Fine Arts and have been recognized at the state or national level.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
10. Admission is allowed to children who are recipients of the National Bravery Award, or of Balshree Award instituted by the national or state level. Also, admission is granted to children who have shown special talents in Fine Arts and have been recognized at the state or national level.