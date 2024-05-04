Kenya President William Ruto postpones reopening of schools amid severe flooding; Details here
Kenyan President William Ruto postponed next week’s planned reopening of schools after heavy rains and floods took over 200 lives and people continue to grapple with flood like situation.
