Delhi, the national capital, has reported a tragic incident just days after the Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide case came to light. Puneet Khurana, the co-founder of a well-known café, allegedly died by suicide on New Year’s Eve, according to a PTI report citing a police statement.

Delhi Police suspect suicide after the lifeless body of the 40-year-old was allegedly found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room at his residence in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area. Khurana, who was reportedly going through a troubled marriage and a pending divorce, is believed to have taken the extreme step.

Relations between Woodbox Café co-owners Puneet Khurana and his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa, had reportedly been strained. According to officials, the tension was allegedly rooted in a business dispute. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, had been married for over eight years.

Puneet’s family has alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws, stating that he was ‘upset’ with his spouse.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh, said, “Khurana's father, Trilok Nath, has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken into police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem,” reported PTI.

A shocking 16-minute audio of the duo surfaced; the evidence provides insight into a fight between the two over business property, reported NDTV. “We are getting a divorce, but I am still a business partner. You need to clear my dues,” Puneet Khurana's wife says in the recording of the call.

“She (Puneet's wife) used to keep torturing him...I want justice for him,” Deceased Puneet's mother said in an interview with ANI.

Detailing the harassment that the deceased allegedly endured, Puneet's sister said, “Manika Pahwa, her sister and parents mentally tortured and harassed him. There is a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet has mentioned details of harassment he faced. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account.”

According to police, the incident was reported around 4:18 pm on December 31, and Puneet's body was moved to the BJRM Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police called Puneet's wife for questioning in the case.