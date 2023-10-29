Union Home Minister Amit Shah today directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to initiate an inquiry into the blast that occurred at a convention centre which left one dead and over 20 injured, reports ANI .

These two Central agencies specialise in anti-terror investigation and operations respectively. The Home Minister instructed the NIA and NSG chiefs to dispatch specialised teams to the scene carry out an investigation into the incident.

Amit Shah had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the incident.

The incident took place at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, where a bomb exploded during a prayer meeting attended by Jehovah's Witness believers.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Kerala's Chief Minister expressed deep regret over the incident and termed it as a ‘unfortunate incident’ that the state government is taking very seriously.

Kerela CM Vijayan said, "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation."