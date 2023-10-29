Kerala blast: Amit Shah instructs National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard to start inquiry
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to initiate an inquiry into the blast that occurred at a convention centre which left one dead and over 20 injured, reports ANI.
Kerala's Leader of the Opposition and the state president of the Congress, VD Satheesan, revealed that there were two blasts and said, "First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people were present."
The victims of the explosions were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and to other private hospitals. The explosions occurred shortly after 9:30 AM, where a regional meeting of believers was ongoing.
(With inputs from ANI)
