Union Home Minister Amit instructs the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard to initiate an inquiry into the blast.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) to initiate an inquiry into the blast that occurred at a convention centre which left one dead and over 20 injured, reports ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These two Central agencies specialise in anti-terror investigation and operations respectively. The Home Minister instructed the NIA and NSG chiefs to dispatch specialised teams to the scene carry out an investigation into the incident.

Amit Shah had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan following the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, where a bomb exploded during a prayer meeting attended by Jehovah's Witness believers.

The incident took place at Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, where a bomb exploded during a prayer meeting attended by Jehovah's Witness believers.

Kerala's Chief Minister expressed deep regret over the incident and termed it as a ‘unfortunate incident’ that the state government is taking very seriously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Kerala Blast: CM Vijayan says 'very unfortunate', summons top officials Kerela CM Vijayan said, "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. DGP is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation."

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition and the state president of the Congress, VD Satheesan, revealed that there were two blasts and said, "First, there was a major blast. The second one was minor. One lady died and 25 persons are in the hospital. Out of 25, 6 persons are in the ICU unit. Around 2,000 people were present."

Also read: Kerala blast: One dead, over 20 injured in blast at convention centre The victims of the explosions were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and to other private hospitals. The explosions occurred shortly after 9:30 AM, where a regional meeting of believers was ongoing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

