Kerala blasts: Man claims responsibility for serial blasts at prayer meet, surrenders
A person, identified as Dominic Martin, has claimed responsibility for the blasts at a convention centre in Kerala that killed at least one person and left 36 others injured.
Hours after multiple explosions rocked a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on October 29, a person identified as Dominic Martin surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the fatal blasts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message