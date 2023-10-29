Hours after multiple explosions rocked a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery on October 29, a person identified as Dominic Martin surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the fatal blasts .

The state police, while sharing the preliminary details, said the accused claims to be belonging to the “same sabha" that organised the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meet at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The explosions took place during the prayer meeting, killing one person and leaving at least 36 others injured.

Track latest updates on Kerala blasts

The police said Martin's claim was being examined, and all other aspects related to the explosions were being investigated.

“One person has surrendered in Kodakra police station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case," Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar told reporters.

Also Read: Shashi Tharoor condemns Kerala blast, says 'destruction tragic… state falling prey to mentality of killing’

In a statement issued earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident was “very unfortunate" and assured a thorough investigation.

“We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to the DGP (Director General of Police). We need to get more details after the investigation," Vijayan said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the chief minister following the blasts and took stock of the situation, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The MHA has directed anti-terror probe agencies – the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard – to assist the state government with the probe, the report added.

Following the blasts in Kerala, security was beefed up in churches in Delhi. The police in the national capital said it was on “high alert", and was keeping a “special vigil" in crowded places.

"The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place," Delhi Police said in a statement.

An alert was also sounded by the police in Mumbai, following the blasts, reports said. Security has been increased around Chabad House, a Jewish centre in the city, in view of the Israel-Hamas tensions, the police reportedly said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!