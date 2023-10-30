Kerala blasts: ‘Opened my eyes to see fire, smoke in the hall’ explosion survivor recounts ,‘saw.. injured.. with burns'
Death toll from Kerala blasts climbed to 3 today following the death of a 12-year-old girl who succumbed to her injuries. A zonal conference of the Christian group Jehovah’s Witnesses was ongoing at a convention centre in Kochi, Kerala when multiple explosions occurred.