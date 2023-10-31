Kerala bomb blast: From arrest of suspect Dominic Martin to death toll, here are top 10 updates
Following Kerala bomb blasts, 21 people are under treatment who suffered burn injuries with 16 among them in the ICU and 3 of them in severely critical condition
Police recorded the arrest of the man on October 30 who claimed responsibility for the bomb blasts at the Zamra International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Three people have been reported dead so far with over 50 injured from the blast that took place at the religious Christian gathering in Kerala on October 29, reported PTI.