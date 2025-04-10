₹46 lakh for ‘0007’: Kerala CEO’s lime green Lamborghini Urus Performante gets state’s priciest plate

Venu Gopalakrishnan, CEO and founder of the Kochi-based IT firm Litmus 7 Systems Consulting Private Limited, has made headlines after shelling out ₹45.99 lakh to secure a rare vehicle registration number for his new Lamborghini Urus Performante, reported the Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

The registration number, ‘KL 07 DG 0007’, is now officially the most expensive notified fancy vehicle number ever sold in Kerala.

Also Read | Here are 3 new cars launching this April. Check them out

The record-breaking purchase was made through an online auction hosted by Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on April 7. The auction began with five participants placing initial bids of ₹25,000, but quickly escalated into an intense bidding war. In the final stretch, Gopalakrishnan went head-to-head with one other bidder, ultimately winning with a final offer of ₹45.99 lakh—narrowly surpassing the rival’s ₹44.84 lakh bid.

The plate now belongs to a lime green Lamborghini Urus Performante, reportedly the first of its kind in Kerala. The luxury SUV, which comes with a price tag of around ₹4 crore, was revealed by the CEO himself on Instagram. In a video featuring the car, he captioned:

Advertisement

“The wait is over! Meet the newest addition to our family… Lamborghini Urus Performante—Kerala’s first, and it’s making headlines for its record-breaking number ‘KL 07 DG 0007’, the most expensive fancy vehicle number in Kerala.”

Read More

Another notable sale during the same auction was for the number ‘KL 07 DG 0001’, which fetched ₹25.52 lakh. Advertisement

The government categorises fancy registration numbers into six tiers, with base prices ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹1 lakh. The most coveted numbers, including '1' and '0001', begin at the ₹1 lakh mark and often attract intense competition.

While Kerala has seen rising enthusiasm for luxury vehicles and personalized registration numbers in recent years, Gopalakrishnan’s acquisition of ‘0007’ has set a new benchmark for extravagance and branding.